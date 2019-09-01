Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position by $798,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Anthem Com (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 20,158 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 144,654 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,772 shares to 9,116 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500Etf (IVV) by 45,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

