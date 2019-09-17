Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Insmed (INSM) as Stock Value Declined; Ingalls & Snyder Upped Range Res (RRC) Stake by $415,200; Market Valuation Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 11.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 28.51 million shares traded or 134.34% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The institutional investor held 435,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15M, up from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 922,234 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% or 36,733 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 370,337 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 29,277 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 30,000 shares. Key Grp Inc Hldgs (Cayman) Limited has invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 1.39M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 244,278 shares. Macquarie Gru Incorporated Ltd accumulated 4,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 976,899 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 271,135 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 20,824 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 9.39M shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,381 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,126 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CARBO Ceramics and Sundance Energy Australia among Energy/Materials gainers; Range Resources and MRC Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 284,297 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 461,947 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 33,654 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co owns 83,529 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,712 shares. Principal Grp reported 230,512 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 638,590 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 86,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Nicholas Investment Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has 11,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Inc has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Next Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 100 shares.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insmed up 17% after hours on Arikayce update – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 3 Best-Performing Biotech Stocks at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Insmed Incorporated (INSM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.