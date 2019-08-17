Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position by $798,000; United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose While Coe Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 126,830 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,155 shares to 22,410 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,769 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.