Longwood Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Immunomedics (IMMU) by $1.90 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Apriem Advisors Has Increased Holding

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.67M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 20.54% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd stated it has 1.68 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. First City Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.31% or 17,973 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 323,980 shares. M Kraus And holds 5,736 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corporation La reported 20,111 shares. Moreover, Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Company has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.16% or 4,286 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation owns 171,132 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Mrj Cap has invested 3.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pl Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beacon owns 50 shares. Fosun invested in 13,324 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 215,001 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Company.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Payments leader J.P. Morgan named #1 European e-commerce acquirer. – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Sell in June – Yahoo News” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, LGND, IMMU, NBIX – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Provectus Announces Preliminary Results from Phase 1 Trial of PV-10 for Treatment of Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumors at ASCO 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of IMMU June 7th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atreca Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CSOD, IMMU, CVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. $66,750 worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was bought by BALL BRYAN.