Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $7.83 Million; Jbf Capital Holds Stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 38,998 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR RATES SHINHAN INVESTMENT ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.83 million market cap company. It closed at $11.35 lastly. It is down 69.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB)

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares to 384,500 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 334,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,300 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.