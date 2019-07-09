Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shares Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Boosted Its Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (BGCP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 73,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 903,487 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 1,656 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).