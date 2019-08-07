Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position By $7.00 Million; Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Had 2 Bulls

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Longwood Capital Partners Llc holds 87,500 shares with $1.82M value, down from 437,500 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $6.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 4.76M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Johnson Matthey PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained the shares of JMAT in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by HSBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, June 3. See Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4400.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3650.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 New Target: GBX 3750.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4200.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3700.00 Maintain

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $439,525 activity. $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Kalb Michael Wayne.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 10,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 125,225 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 109,557 shares. Oracle Invest Mgmt reported 5.23 million shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Lord Abbett & Ltd stated it has 2.26M shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 174,480 shares. Tekla Cap Llc has 0.52% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3.25M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 2,032 shares stake. Rhenman Asset has invested 0.9% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Signature And Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 9,920 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 235,204 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1356% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amarin Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

The stock decreased 0.76% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2887. About 519,512 shares traded. Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals firm in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.59 billion GBP. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The Emission Control Technologies division makes catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

More important recent Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Johnson Matthey Plc’s (LON:JMAT) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.