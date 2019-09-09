Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN) by $7.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Eventide Asset Management Has Cut Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding by $20.83 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04 million, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 489,986 shares traded or 37.74% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.41 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares to 294,638 shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 523,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,035 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 4,824 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sivik Healthcare Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.59% or 10,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership reported 20,000 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.58% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Moreover, Mckinley Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 282 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners LP invested in 1.14% or 80,178 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.07% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1.46 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 0.13% or 62,525 shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 6,214 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 430,570 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 41 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 9,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

