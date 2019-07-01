Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stake by $1.73 Million; Stock Price Rose; Omni Partners Llp Increases Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 21,757 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36 million, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 155,569 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard nominates director candidates at Magellan Health’s 2019 Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health Down Nearly 40%, in a Year: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 25,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 191,693 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership reported 19,705 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Snow Management Ltd Partnership holds 212,324 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 32,934 shares. Everence Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Amer Century Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 5,273 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,916 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Assetmark has 27 shares. 65,069 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,451 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.