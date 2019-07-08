Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position as Stock Declined; Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 36,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 166,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 1.08 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.74 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP); 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,670 were reported by L S Advsrs. Pura Vida Investments Ltd Com invested in 1.61% or 235,204 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tci Wealth has invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 114,908 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 411,381 shares. Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 9,920 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares. Moreover, Rhenman Ptnrs Asset has 0.9% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 6,354 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.33% or 75,038 shares. Sei Invests holds 58,823 shares. Emory University owns 135,058 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 41,156 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1.27M shares.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amarin up 12% on (another) M&A rumor – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin Corporation plc. (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents at 2019 BMO Prescription For Success Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Amarin Corporation Tumbled 20% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $28.46 million activity. $3.40M worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Zakrzewski Joseph S. 37,530 Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares with value of $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B. Ekman Lars sold $2.43M worth of stock or 140,416 shares. 25,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $439,525. Shares for $2.26M were sold by STACK DAVID M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Orca Inv Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,658 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York owns 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. 530,841 are owned by Sei Invs Commerce. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs has 0.42% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 147,270 shares. Sabal holds 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 13,120 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il owns 12,680 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 449,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 41,398 shares in its portfolio. Counselors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 2.55 million shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 141,554 shares. Cordasco Finance Ntwk reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was sold by Hagen Russell S on Friday, February 1.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,520 shares to 6,980 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,863 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.