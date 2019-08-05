Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position by $798,000; Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Boston Advisors Trimmed Holding by $505,512 as Market Value Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 96,453 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 12,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 110,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 122,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 32.62M shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18,045 shares to 40,188 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

