Longwood Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Veracyte (VCYT) by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose; Mayo Investment Advisers Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $415,989

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 442,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 361,712 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.06 million activity. $389,897 worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was sold by Anderson Bonnie H on Wednesday, January 9.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.