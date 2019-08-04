Longwood Capital Partners Cut Its Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position by $1.73 Million; Share Value Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) Stake by $336,000

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 205,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, down from 208,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 12/03/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic priorities; 07/03/2018 – Borsa Italiana: Novartis, Science 37 in decentralized clinical trial alliance; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES, AND ROYALTIES ON SALES; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 19,167 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.52M shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $121.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 305,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).