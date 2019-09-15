Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Upped Oracle (ORCL) Position by $180.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Hexcel (HXL) Stake by $307,760

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 186,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09 million, down from 190,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 412,456 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 3.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22.24M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, up from 19.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

