Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Upped Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position; As Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Shares Rose, Capital International LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 418,632 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Services Fees $1.98B; 12/03/2018 – 38LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.95. About 147,099 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.01 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 0.67% stake. Corporation accumulated 1,319 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 26 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 7,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,295 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 24,295 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 47,453 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 65,498 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 0.44% or 11,845 shares. Aqr Management reported 737,078 shares. 10,749 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mngmt Inc. American Intll Gru Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 165,347 shares. Fairview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 83,749 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 553,209 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 166,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,497 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 140,065 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 130,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.