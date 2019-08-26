Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Upped Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stake by $1.35 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position Has Upped by Contrarian Capital Management Llc

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 150,356 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 2.25M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 146,072 shares to 6.70M shares, valued at $488.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 247,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.97M shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 60,975 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 86,198 shares. 77,786 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 12,404 shares. Regions Fin Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company reported 64,072 shares stake. Ameritas Inv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 37,047 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 56,333 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.33% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 1.68 million were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gmt Corporation reported 2.12% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 28,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0% or 15,696 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 139,033 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.79 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Citigroup reported 7.55 million shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 479,671 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 310,033 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 28,625 shares. Cleararc reported 14,970 shares. 526,125 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Voloridge Inv Management Llc holds 1.05 million shares. Parkside Finance State Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sei Invs Com owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 252,122 shares. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Capital stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Llc stated it has 363,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).