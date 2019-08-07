Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Nike Class B (NKE) by $531,216 as Shares Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nike Incorporated Class B (NKE) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 296,614 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98 million, down from 302,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nike Incorporated Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 2.85 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 2.16M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 27,739 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,100 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,451 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 65,495 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 32,933 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 604 shares. 12,260 were accumulated by Btr Cap Management Inc. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 126,500 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department invested in 0.51% or 32,595 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 14,709 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 18,005 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 5,600 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4.15M shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $293.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 140,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invs Inc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Highlander Cap has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hemenway Lc accumulated 4,967 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 0.88% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% or 6,341 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt invested in 1.06% or 40,231 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.11% or 297,990 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation accumulated 6,979 shares or 0.12% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 66,822 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Personal Cap Corp reported 7,692 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 56,642 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 10,958 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 34,171 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.42% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 14,924 shares.