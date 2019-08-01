Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lifted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake by $112.83 Million as Share Value Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined While Hrt Financial Has Trimmed Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 3.23 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 17,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 18,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 36,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 13.48M shares traded or 107.09% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75,458 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $175.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 174,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.14% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 49,373 shares. Captrust stated it has 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.11% or 81,939 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 3,319 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Co invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fosun International holds 3,810 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc accumulated 5,221 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 46,475 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Allstate reported 52,364 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Company owns 26,537 shares. Finemark Bancshares Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 922 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 284,118 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jones Companies Lllp reported 39,655 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 36,012 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 353,036 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2.18M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 204,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 880 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 126,828 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited has 241,812 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 285,000 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,722 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 1.82M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 795,216 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 2.74M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14.29 million shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 28,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 84,099 shares to 173,111 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 501,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.67M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.