Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lifted By $104.75 Million Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake; Shorts at Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (LOGI) Lowered By 3.17%

Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. LOGI’s SI was 4.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 4.64 million shares previously. With 202,200 avg volume, 22 days are for Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s short sellers to cover LOGI’s short positions. It closed at $40.1 lastly. It is up 10.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 10.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 616,196 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 6.64 million shares with $1.13 billion value, up from 6.03 million last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $23.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 460,721 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 07/03/2018 – Parker Hannifin Reiterates Expectations of Ending FY18 With 6.5% Organic Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Looking for a Trade Advantage With Logitech – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse Gives Gamers Complete Control – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech (LOGI) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Logitech (LOGI) Now – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech Enables Advanced Users to Achieve Peak Performance with MX Master 3 and MX Keys – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,051 shares. Blair William & Communication Il holds 22,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 3,696 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 160,049 shares. Agf Invs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Macquarie Group Ltd has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 50,734 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 124,917 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Sit Assocs stated it has 0.03% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.04% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Quantbot Technologies Lp has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4.25M shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 1.7% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 83 shares.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.71 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 51,493 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 101,680 shares or 0.48% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 41,886 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 63,090 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 13,367 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 429,496 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management Com stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 6,947 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.04% stake. Fisher Asset owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,725 shares. The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Argent Trust has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Parker Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $174.67’s average target is -2.97% below currents $180.01 stock price. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of PH in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Monday, July 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $16400 target. JP Morgan downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity. Shares for $475,174 were bought by Harty Linda S on Monday, August 26.