Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lifted Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $131.40 Million; Valuation Declined; Barrett Asset Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01B, up from 17.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 1.94M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – 39JV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 37PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – 60BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 40,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 222,183 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 262,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 1.85 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75,458 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $175.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 28.44 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

