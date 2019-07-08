Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC); Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 190,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.41M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.04M, up from 13.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 419,948 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1947.51. About 1.76M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him; 27/04/2018 – Amazon also announced it would raise the price of its Prime membership to $119 per year; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington owns 3,014 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Caprock Grp holds 3,504 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 8,000 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.29% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 15,207 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3 shares. Gam Ag reported 7,095 shares. Hendley Incorporated owns 1,700 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 290 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.05% or 40,327 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 6.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 31,451 shares in its portfolio. Hartline Corp holds 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,042 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.94M were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Art Limited Liability Company reported 47,800 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 1.60 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc holds 36,242 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 317,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 601 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co holds 382,488 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 591 shares. Amg Natl State Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 30,255 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 448,297 shares. Barclays Plc holds 218,765 shares. Prudential Inc invested in 140,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 16,495 shares in its portfolio.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares to 19.02M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.21M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

