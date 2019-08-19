Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW); Sterling Capital Management Cut Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $3.77 Million; Market Value Rose

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 457,096 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 50,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 621,088 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.70M, down from 671,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com reported 1,790 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Hbk Invests Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 767,019 shares. Andra Ap reported 88,500 shares. Nordea, a Sweden-based fund reported 213,111 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Natixis Advsr LP invested in 47,561 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company has 10,000 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0% or 7,219 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,066 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management invested in 8,720 shares. 8,915 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Greenleaf invested in 10,829 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 20,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 75,458 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $175.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 321,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 149,309 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5.00M shares. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 204 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 1.85% or 299,326 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 45,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd owns 32,008 shares. Paragon Capital Management Lc has invested 3.63% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,341 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 159,093 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

