Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holds Position in Grainger W W (GWW); Rivernorth Capital Management Position in Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Upped as Stock Were Volatile

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 252,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $274.87. About 209,523 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 31,424 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 475,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 443,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 29,727 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WW Grainger Inc (GWW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 0.41% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Of Vermont owns 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,289 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.2% or 7,799 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 1,090 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Us Bancshares De has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 62,567 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com holds 6,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davenport &, Virginia-based fund reported 986 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 3,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,058 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 247,452 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 471,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 39,299 shares to 194,697 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) by 200,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,736 shares, and cut its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.