Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Holder Scout Investments Upped Position

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) by 198.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 62,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,075 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.49 million, up from 31,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $232.67. About 43,902 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 16.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 8.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,253 were reported by Stanley. The California-based Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,570 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 114,535 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 3,225 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc Inc stated it has 10,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 27,576 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 1,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 138,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. 4,000 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. 347 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Lpl Financial Limited reported 6,544 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 4,640 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 7,452 shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 73,131 shares to 248,365 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,472 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Acquires Fulcrum IT Services – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards 178 Scholarships for the 2019-2020 School Year Through Annual Scholarship Fund – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries to Acquire Fulcrum IT Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 140,065 shares to 5.97M shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.02M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wells Fargo (WFC) to Raise Dividend to $0.51/Share, Repurchase $23.1B Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and median price, inventory rise as Orlando home sales slip in June – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Bank Stocks Downgraded Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Limited Lc holds 282 shares. 7.68M were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Evergreen Management Limited Liability reported 20,228 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc holds 34,780 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability holds 4,376 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Incorporated owns 151,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Shelton has invested 5.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pension owns 0.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4.39 million shares. Natixis reported 0.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 24,980 shares. Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).