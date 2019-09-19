Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holds Holding in Arrow Electrs (ARW); Orbcomm (ORBC) Stock Price Declined While Marathon Capital Management Decreased Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 627,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.27 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 167,388 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 107,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,318 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 209,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.48 million market cap company. The stock 0.09% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. It is down 38.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA EXERCISED OPTION FOR ANOTHER YEAR ON CONTRACT THROUGH ORBCOMM’S CANADIAN PARTNER MAEROSPACE; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ ORBCOMM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORBC); 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ARW shares while 118 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 77.67 million shares or 0.14% less from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 0.06% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 1,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp owns 9,044 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 144,813 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 90,784 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Dupont Mgmt invested in 19,122 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Twin Mgmt stated it has 0.23% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 25,062 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,152 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 2,650 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma owns 20,309 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 196,577 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 643,090 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.36% or 512,315 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 8,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 45,238 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 993,819 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 66,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 1.15M shares. Connors Investor Svcs owns 429,296 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.01% or 3.94 million shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,705 activity.