Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) Boosted by $68.45 Million; Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Position Maintained by Tealwood Asset Management Inc

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 400,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 6.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 97,278 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 38,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 87,841 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 26/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M; 10/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Hotel Morrison To Dania Beach, Fla; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 21/03/2018 – Ascend Hotel Collection Robust Growth Focuses On Major Markets; 28/03/2018 – WoodSpring Suites Increases Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,015 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,154 shares. 50,418 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. American stated it has 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited reported 4,522 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0% or 10,564 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 7,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mgmt Corporation Va holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares. 4,300 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0% or 1,910 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 58,960 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 531 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,000 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 298 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas has 484,635 shares. Sageworth Tru Comm holds 700 shares. Interest Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 145,032 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 2,770 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jag Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,382 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 2,053 shares. Longview (Guernsey) holds 5.45% or 6.03M shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 24,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 102,540 shares. 276,162 were accumulated by Saturna. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% or 75 shares. Hartford Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 567,478 shares to 15.16 million shares, valued at $529.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 130,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).