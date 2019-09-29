Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake by $134.27 Million; Owens Ill (OI) Position Held by Golub Group Llc

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 16.86M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13B, up from 14.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42M shares traded or 115.53% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 18,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.17M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.43 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 1.52M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,590 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 90,455 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 230 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 420 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs accumulated 739,995 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Eqis Cap Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 50,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 339,600 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 30 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 252,918 shares.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,064 shares to 233,155 shares, valued at $46.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Owens-Illinois, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OI) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. Shares for $122,110 were bought by Williams Carol A on Monday, August 5.