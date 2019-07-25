Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $112.83 Million; Share Value Declined; Panagora Asset Management Has Boosted Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 13.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 1.25M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 778.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 141,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,715 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, up from 18,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $101.29. About 112,614 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century stated it has 355,282 shares. Country Club Na holds 2,125 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Company owns 6,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.03% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co owns 3,773 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co invested in 26,619 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 25,338 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 41,426 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.06% or 45,454 shares. Moreover, S&T Commercial Bank Pa has 3.11% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 134,876 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 101,522 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 247,008 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 67,010 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, Anadarko Petroleum, Viking Therapeutics, Bruker, Tech Data, and Sierra Wireless â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data Launches Cloud Solutions Factory to Meet Digital Transformation Needs – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 246,639 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercantile Bank Corp (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 24,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,417 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assoc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca reported 2.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Howe & Rusling stated it has 9,755 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,133 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.47% or 133,990 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 106,500 shares. 73,426 were reported by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. 1.38M were reported by Willis Invest Counsel. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $991.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 130,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Co.: Emerson Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.