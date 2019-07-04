Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped By $75.89 Million Its Grainger W W (GWW) Position; Greenleaf Trust Has Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $398,653

Greenleaf Trust increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 44.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 9,271 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 30,254 shares with $1.32 million value, up from 20,983 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $54.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 252,968 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 16.44%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 3.41 million shares with $1.03B value, up from 3.16 million last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 215,714 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 297,177 shares to 6.06 million valued at $551.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 113,983 shares and now owns 2.86 million shares. Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability reported 123 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 2.26% or 814,846 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 0.02% or 2,146 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 84,171 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc invested in 0.1% or 14,433 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 3,600 shares. 1,900 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested in 8,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody National Bank Division has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Shell Asset Mgmt has 2,587 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Mngmt has invested 1.59% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Axa invested in 15,713 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 15. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And Company accumulated 20,625 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 299,821 shares. 19.20 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation. 128,568 are held by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 21,465 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,762 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 42,168 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company owns 53,451 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts owns 636,394 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. J Goldman & LP stated it has 322,839 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,552 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 506,009 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 73 shares.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) stake by 27,811 shares to 3,839 valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) stake by 15,945 shares and now owns 17,989 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. $660,000 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was sold by Le Peuch Olivier on Friday, January 18.