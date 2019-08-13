Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $131.40 Million; Northstar Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Robert J. Bowman as Mid-Atlantic Region Managing Director, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – 40HT: Bank of New york Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $4.2 BILLION, INCREASED 9%; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 23/03/2018 – 34YW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 5.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 140,065 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 297,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Orrstown Fincl Svcs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Accredited Investors invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cleararc reported 21,327 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Incorporated has 4.27% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Country Financial Bank stated it has 478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security Tru Communication reported 350 shares. Moreover, Trian Fund Mgmt LP has 7.15% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 13.24 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 826 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 234 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 186,760 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited holds 679,440 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 6,023 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc reported 2,010 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,175 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Cap Management LP stated it has 30,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.53M shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 2.14M shares. Halsey Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40,911 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 338,564 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Jolley Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,109 shares. 750,000 are owned by Consulta Limited. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,902 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 32,558 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1.12% or 546,858 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,396 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has 602,197 shares.