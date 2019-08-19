Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake as Valuation Rose; Allstate Increases Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 321,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 296,130 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 20,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 73,793 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 53,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Ltd Llc holds 2.01M shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc invested 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gideon Advsrs reported 0.24% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Philadelphia Trust reported 19,594 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,526 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 689,326 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.38% or 124,445 shares. Gam Ag invested in 157,996 shares. Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 46,344 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 51,394 shares. Hartford Fincl, Connecticut-based fund reported 49,964 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 488,148 were reported by Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Report Q1 Earnings on April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez: Executing Superbly, But Valuation Stretched – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 237,172 shares to 323,573 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns owns 41,385 shares. Moreover, Eqis Management has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,003 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,409 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cipher LP invested 0.27% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.39% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 69,650 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 170 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 147,343 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 103,236 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Company has invested 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.06% or 1,924 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA misses expectations, shares drop 12% – Nashville Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA’s TriStar to open downtown clinic – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.