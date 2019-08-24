Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Parker Hannifin (PH) Position By $68.45 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Upped By $24.43 Million Its Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 400,317 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 6.03 million shares with $1.03 billion value, up from 5.63M last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 778,316 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) stake by 133.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Us Inc acquired 698,074 shares as Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 1.22M shares with $43.72 million value, up from 522,926 last quarter. Rexford Indl Rlty Inc now has $4.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 362,877 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 11.01% above currents $158.03 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 4.15 million shares to 2.30 million valued at $293.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 567,478 shares and now owns 15.16 million shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Paradigm Asset Communications Limited Com holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.19% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 159,286 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 3,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.11% or 51,511 shares. 1,486 are held by Bryn Mawr Commerce. First Amer Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 2,651 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 521,970 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,648 shares. Decatur Capital Inc holds 1.47% or 44,188 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.04% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 450 are owned by Ltd Ltd Llc.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased Vereit Inc stake by 2.25 million shares to 8.63M valued at $72.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 795,250 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -2.72% below currents $42.66 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 155,226 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 7,400 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.1% or 512,276 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 439,625 shares. Secor Capital Lp reported 23,938 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,124 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 60,012 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 2,400 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 50,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Aviva Public Ltd invested in 258,883 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 439,331 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).