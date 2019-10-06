Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Valuation Rose, Tt International Has Decreased Holding by $24.07 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 8.84 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861.29 million, up from 6.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Tt International decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 73.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 708,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 254,178 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, down from 962,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 394,259 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 29,168 shares to 219,979 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 392,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Analysts await Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa Energia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

