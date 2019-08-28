Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lowered Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $27.04 Million as Market Value Rose; Oarsman Capital Holds Holding in Quad/Graphics (QUAD)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 297,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551.61M, down from 6.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 229,108 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 9,141 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 190,721 shares to 13.41 million shares, valued at $806.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares to 6,768 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).