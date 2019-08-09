Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lowered Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position; Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherus Biosciences had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 1. See Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 30.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: H.C. Wainwright 28.0000

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 471,714 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 9.21 million shares with $1.04 billion value, down from 9.68M last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $87.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 3.83M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coherus down 3% on Enbrel patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Victory in Pegfilgrastim Patent Dispute – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Coherus BioSciences, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Platinum Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 190,498 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). United Automobile Association stated it has 215,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 27,595 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 91,262 shares. Highland Management Lp holds 0.15% or 179,125 shares in its portfolio. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp accumulated 3.06M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 80,600 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Pcl accumulated 9,592 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 224,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 382,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Lp holds 0.35% or 670,000 shares. Carlson Cap L P holds 0.12% or 495,365 shares.

The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 1.17 million shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfi; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR CHS-1701; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR also bought $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.05% or 70,712 shares. 515,347 are held by Jennison Limited Liability. Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,940 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2,565 were accumulated by Pinnacle Prns Incorporated. 64,312 are held by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 4.01 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 529,906 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 5,866 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc owns 0.23% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 39,196 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.27% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2,255 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 171,870 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nordea Management Ab holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 250,514 shares.