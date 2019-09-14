Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $98.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased by $427,182 Its Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 810,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 10.02M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23B, up from 9.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd invested 2.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 3,336 shares. Allstate has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 332 shares. J Goldman Lp invested in 256,517 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 2,522 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 11,807 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.29 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 2.17M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 10 shares. Farallon Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.84 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.22% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 423,568 shares. Fjarde Ap has 116,743 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lincoln National reported 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Llc, a California-based fund reported 38,240 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 386 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 595,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 96,785 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Cap Prns Limited Liability Co reported 100,682 shares. Inv Counsel reported 2.21% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 2.47% or 21,310 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Wealth Planning Ltd has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 951 shares. Naples Global Advisors accumulated 725 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 34,700 are owned by Tiger Mgmt Lc. 6,170 are owned by Assets Mngmt Limited Com. Tortoise Investment Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 38 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,723 shares to 35,847 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,205 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.