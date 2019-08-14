Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lifted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ENTX) Shorts Down By 50%

Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENTX) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ENTX’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,600 shares previously. With 9,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s short sellers to cover ENTX’s short positions. The SI to Entera Bio LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 5,294 shares traded. Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 12.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 1.66 million shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 14.83 million shares with $1.02B value, up from 13.17 million last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 3.12M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 248,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2,508 shares stake. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru Company holds 56,038 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Llc has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Security Natl Trust reported 0.04% stake. Pettee Investors invested in 0.7% or 16,156 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 649 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.14% or 5.88M shares. Oxbow Ltd holds 3,495 shares. Kwmg Ltd Co reported 359 shares stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,250 shares. Moreover, Orleans Management Corporation La has 0.95% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bollard Gp Ltd Company invested in 117,741 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Whitnell And invested in 0.13% or 5,000 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 4.15M shares to 2.30 million valued at $293.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 39,686 shares and now owns 19.02M shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Monday, August 5 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $27.28 million. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules.

