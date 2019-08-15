Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Increased Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Blackstone (BSL)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.70, from 2.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold their stakes in Blackstone. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackstone in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 400,317 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 6.03 million shares with $1.03 billion value, up from 5.63 million last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $20.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 429,967 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 31,311 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 58,416 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 48,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 262,521 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 24,034 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $254.23 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

