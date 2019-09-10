Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Increased Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $131.40 Million; As Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Market Value Rose, Holder Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 4.06M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PA; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – BOARD ALSO BELIEVES IT WOULD BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR HIM TO SERVE FOR ONE FURTHER YEAR, DURING A PERIOD OF BOARD CHANGES; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 5.53 million shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – 67RF: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 64EU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 34LT: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 35,540 shares to 744,465 shares, valued at $47.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.46M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Co has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Artisan LP reported 1.33% stake. Bridges Invest Inc holds 0.02% or 8,142 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com reported 4,931 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested 0.19% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Asset Mngmt Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.75% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Coastline Trust Communication has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,321 shares. Blb&B Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,009 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 4,587 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,000 were reported by Gabelli Inv Advisers Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,673 shares or 0.03% of the stock.