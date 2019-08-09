Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Value Rose; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Addenda Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 321,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.67M shares traded or 3.21% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 655,676 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $155,794 activity. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN had sold 675 shares worth $110,450.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $133.54 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,421 shares to 42,092 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Davis R M reported 3,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Contravisory Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.08% or 812,666 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 70,064 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 3,642 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 262,218 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Nuwave Management Limited Co accumulated 285 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). World Asset invested in 4,427 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 84,340 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares to 21.03 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.83M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).