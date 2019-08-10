Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Stock Value Rose; Harvest Capital Management Lifted Csx Com (CSX) Position by $355,200; Shares Declined

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 471,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 9.21M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, down from 9.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 3.83M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bailard stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Smithfield Tru holds 3,801 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,572 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Kbc Nv holds 0.07% or 77,759 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 1.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Lc has invested 0.47% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 53,296 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo accumulated 2,052 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares to 6.03 million shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Worldpay beats analyst estimates following acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Closes Acquisition of Worldpay, Enhancing its Global Technology Leadership Serving Merchants, Banks and Capital Markets – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fca Corp Tx accumulated 63,683 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). James Invest Research Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Heritage Management Corp holds 225,768 shares. Tdam Usa invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Prudential Financial reported 2.76 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,308 shares. First Personal Services reported 4,091 shares. 500,931 are owned by Asset Management One. Ameriprise accumulated 3.12M shares. Point72 Asset Management L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,092 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.09% or 173,873 shares in its portfolio.