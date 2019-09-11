Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) as Stock Rose; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $744,560

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548.56 million, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 1.54 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 34,701 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 43,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 1.30M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares to 22,461 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 15,297 are owned by Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,733 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 50,208 shares. Bluestein R H holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 3,000 shares. Hennessy reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,524 shares. Midas Management holds 1.41% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,054 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.09% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 350 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 26,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Schroder Inv Management Group stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Gotham Asset Management Limited invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $226.95M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.63M shares to 20.09M shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

