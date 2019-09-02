Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Decreased By $488.55 Million Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Energous (WATT) Sellers Decreased By 3.08% Their Shorts

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 47.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11M shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 4.60M shares with $548.56M value, down from 8.70 million last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.43 billion valuation. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) had a decrease of 3.08% in short interest. WATT’s SI was 6.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.08% from 6.86 million shares previously. With 419,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s short sellers to cover WATT’s short positions. The SI to Energous Corporation’s float is 34.03%. The stock increased 8.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 381,094 shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Bd Members; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Glenmede Tru Na holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hood River Capital Ltd reported 431,438 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 23,035 shares. Leisure Management invested in 29,559 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Legal & General Group Public Limited accumulated 3,470 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp stated it has 359,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 13,178 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Barclays Public has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Creative Planning reported 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 14,403 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co reported 41,586 shares.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $100.19 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 88,816 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 5,580 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Principal Gru stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 11.87 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 248,041 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,972 shares. 6,987 are held by Old National National Bank & Trust In. 7,505 were reported by Fiera. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability holds 2,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication owns 21,608 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Boston Prtnrs reported 16,900 shares. Midas Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.05% or 20,600 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 24,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Haverford Svcs Incorporated has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.39% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, August 30 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, June 13. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $319.75M for 28.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.