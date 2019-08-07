Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Tdam Usa Decreased Holding by $6.05 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 15,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 91,115 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.75 million, down from 106,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $331.02. About 2.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 174,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.00M, down from 4.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 2.23M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,797 shares to 38,682 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,945 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thompson Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.5% or 20,593 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Limited Liability Company accumulated 701 shares. 10,000 are owned by Ally Fincl Inc. Ifrah Serv holds 2,040 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,015 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 4,802 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bender Robert has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,512 shares. Pnc Ser Group reported 1.11M shares stake. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,206 shares. Keystone Financial Planning accumulated 14,208 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diker Mgmt Llc invested in 0.17% or 5,100 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.96% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Cincinnati Fincl Corporation has 0.84% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 390,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 46,346 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 1.17 million shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 4.47M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Llc owns 62,160 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 19,494 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.41% stake. Aspiriant Ltd invested in 45,710 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 857,934 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.64% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.01% or 398 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.99 million for 20.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.