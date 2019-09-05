Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Cut Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding; Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 146,072 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 6.70M shares with $488.94M value, down from 6.84M last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 565,442 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 52 sold and decreased holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 50.64 million shares, up from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 23.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for 235,000 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diligent Investors Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 225,744 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 2.85% in the stock. Channing Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pacific Premier Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shareholders Feel About Its 103% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.04 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 133,577 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Advisers Limited Company invested in 112,344 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,539 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,574 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) stated it has 51,459 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 391,859 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 211 shares. Td Asset Management owns 1.35 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 103 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 24 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Limited Company reported 324,209 shares stake. Franklin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 254,648 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.17% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Llc has invested 0.34% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 8.88% above currents $78.07 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.80 million for 15.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.