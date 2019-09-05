Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $222.00 Million; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Value Declined, Hennessy Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 141,160 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 16.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 15.78 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO HAS DISCONTINUED THE PRACTICES THAT LED TO ITS DEFICIENCIES, AND HAS BEGUN VOLUNTARILY PROVIDING REMEDIATION TO CONSUMERS; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 113,983 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $991.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.21M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.89% or 1.06M shares. Curbstone Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 90,417 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Piedmont Investment owns 106,628 shares. First Fin Commercial Bank reported 33,623 shares. Fidelity National Fincl has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 284,147 shares. Omers Administration invested 3.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 46,665 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 23,608 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Hudock Capital Grp invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com accumulated 8,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Valmark Advisers holds 4,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.67% or 2.63M shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,700 shares to 20,200 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 27,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 32,138 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 191,227 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 213,017 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 30,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 155,200 shares. Teton Inc accumulated 25,150 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny holds 0.12% or 21,295 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0.01% or 117,700 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Private Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17% or 321,171 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 577,752 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 82,954 shares.