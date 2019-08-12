Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $488.55 Million; Shares Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Holding by $1.14 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 168,304 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548.56 million, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Valley National Advisers has 262 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Co has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.54% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cognios Cap Ltd owns 0.79% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 18,766 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 50 shares. Citadel Limited Com reported 607,691 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bath Savings Trust invested in 1,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1.25M shares. Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc owns 1,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Invest has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Weiss Multi holds 23,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 283,687 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $923.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).