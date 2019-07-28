Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Cut Its Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $488.55 Million as Shares Declined; As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Todd Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.78 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 4.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.60 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548.56M, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 52,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 351,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 166,734 shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 1.20 million shares. Moreover, Central Bankshares Trust Co has 0.86% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,276 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 1.16M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fragasso Grp invested 0.41% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 83,873 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 57 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.61% or 5,817 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Llc accumulated 6,234 shares. At Comml Bank reported 4,099 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Lc reported 28,566 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 37,411 shares. Principal Financial Inc accumulated 2.23M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 21.97 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares to 6.03M shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 4.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.03M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).