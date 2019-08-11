Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Boosted Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $11.44 Million; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Linscomb & Williams Increased Its Position by $479,504

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 60,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 50,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 190,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 13.41M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.04 million, up from 13.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares to 39,211 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former BB&T region head Chris Holt tapped to lead Orrstown’s Maryland operations – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2.03M shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,397 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 101,124 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Ltd has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Martin Currie Limited has 175,865 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has invested 0.66% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bahl Gaynor invested in 5.75M shares. Farmers National Bank accumulated 22,171 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.28% or 69,610 shares. Hightower Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 265,822 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Group owns 1.12M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 534,714 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 297,177 shares to 6.06M shares, valued at $551.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 247,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).