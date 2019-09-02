Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Boosted Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $222.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Millennium Management Has Increased Its Holding in Yamana Gold (AUY) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 585,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 933,832 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 348,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 4.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 28.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 4.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 21.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 16.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 126,762 are held by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc. State Street stated it has 179.90 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc holds 0.25% or 916,633 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,980 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sterling Management Llc holds 0.68% or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, Private Tru Company Na has 0.77% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 565,783 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd invested in 106,808 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Moreover, Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 43,994 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,876 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,897 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stock Yards Financial Bank And has 39,912 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52B and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 321,249 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 39,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.02M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Yamana Gold Sank 16% in April – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yamana Gold Provides 2019-2021 Outlook NYSE:AUY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Precious Metal Stocks Soared Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Announces Final Results of Tender Offers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Mr. Market Is Still Disappointed By Chapada Deal But The Stock Has Already Dropped Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 88,979 shares to 62,120 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 656,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IMGN).